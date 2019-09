Knowing how to tie a good knot can get you out a lot of tricky situations.

From a clove-hitch knot that can be used to fasten a shelter together to a square knot that can tie bandages, being able to tie knots can really come in handy.

Below is a master guide to tying 12 perfect knots, whether you’re boating, camping, or fishing.



Source: Fix.com

