Bow Ties Are Back In Style — Here's How To Tie One

Bow ties have gone from being an old-fashioned accessory to a must-have apparel item for many hip young trendsetters.



But for many, tying a bow tie remains an old and lost art.

David Goldberg, Founder and CEO of Freshneck.com (a Netflix-like subscription service for ties, bow ties, and other accessories) took us to the showroom of Alenford, an online retailer of fine Italian-made shirts, to learn how to properly tie a bow tie.

Watch below for step by step instructions:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

