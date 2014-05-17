Here's Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Bagel Brunch

Bon Appetit

We have a tradition here at BA: The morning after a staff party, when we’re all feeling a little worse for wear, the test kitchen lays out a spread of bagels, cream cheese, and all the fixings.

It gets us back on our game and gives us a chance to recount the previous night’s karaoke highlights, all without any actual cooking.

We asked the folks at San Francisco’s modern Jewish deli Wise Sons for a few ideas, like an easy, kicky horseradish schmear, to help impress.

Turns out it’s time for some new traditions.

The Ultimate Bagel Buffet

You can pull this off without a single homemade ingredient. Here’s what we like to buy for a party of eight. Set up your toaster near the sliced bagels: To toast or not to toast is a very personal decision.

Bagels: Obviously. Get a dozen; be sure to offer a variety (but go big on Everything, the superior bagel). Buy them the morning of.

Cream Cheese: Buy 8 oz. plain cream cheese to serve alongside the doctored cream cheese here. Let it soften at room temperature and transfer to a plate or bowl — never serve it straight from the package.

Smoked Salmon: Get 1 lb. smoked or cured salmon from a Jewish deli or specialty grocer.

Other Smoked Fish: Round out the spread with an additional 1 lb. smoked fish. Try a mix of the classics — smoked whitefish or sable — and some less traditional picks like smoked trout or smoked mackerel.

Cucumber and Radish: Thin slices of cucumbers and radishes (you’ll need a hothouse cucumber and a handful of radishes) add refreshing crunch.

Capers: For salty, briny punch; we love Delicias brand, a BA Seal of Approval winner.

Onion: Thinly slice 1 small red onion.

Dill: Any fresh tender herb will do, but dill is especially good with salmon.

Tomato: Slice a couple beefsteak tomatoes — but only when they’re in season!

Lemon: Cut a lemon into small wedges for squeezing over a dressed bagel.

Salmon Roe: It is a party, after all. About 4 oz. should do it; nestle the tin into a bowl of crushed ice to keep it cool.

If you’d rather go the homemade route, here’s your complete menu.

Horseradish Dill Schmear

Bagel brunch troutBon Appetit

Throw this spread together a day in advance — the flavours will meld and intensify as it sits.

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. whipped cream cheese (about 1 cup)
½ cup finely chopped fresh dill

¼ cup prepared horseradish Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

Mix cream cheese, dill, and horseradish in a small bowl; season with salt.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad with Mint and Hazelnuts

Bagel brunch strawberry saladBon Appetit

Strawberries and rhubarb are a power duo in pie; here raw rhubarb plays a tart counter to sweet strawberries.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup blanched hazelnuts
2 rhubarb stalks, thinly sliced on the diagonal

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon Cointreau or fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 pounds strawberries, hulled, quartered

¼ cup torn fresh mint leaves

DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°. Toast hazelnuts on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing occasionally, until golden brown, 8 — 10 minutes. Let cool, then chop.

Meanwhile, toss rhubarb, sugar, Cointreau, and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Let sit until rhubarb is slightly softened and releases its juices, about 30 minutes. Toss with strawberries, mint, and hazelnuts.

24th Street Spritz

Bagel brunch spritzBon Appetit

An herbaceous, refreshing — and alcoholic — take on Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda.

INGREDIENTS
4 celery stalks, chopped

1 cup sugar

¼ cup celery seeds

1½ cups gin

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

Seltzer or club soda

8 celery heart stalks (from 2 bunches)

8 lemon wedges

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT

Cheesecloth (optional)

DIRECTIONS

CELERY SYRUP

Bring celery, sugar, celery seeds, and 2 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer until celery is soft and liquid is reduced by half, 30 — 35 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl, pressing on solids. Strain celery syrup again, if desired, through cheesecloth-lined sieve (to make liquid clearer). Syrup can be made 2 weeks ahead. Cover and chill.

COCKTAIL

Stir gin, lemon juice, and 1 cup celery syrup in a large pitcher. Divide among glasses filled with ice and top off with seltzer. Garnish with celery stalks and lemon wedges.

More From Bon Appetit:

15 Pastas Absolutely Perfect for Spring

How to Build the Perfect Plate of Nachos

How to Order Wine at a Restaurant
Your Perfect Lunch: A Quiz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.