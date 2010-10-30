How To Throw An Office Party On A Budget

Office socials can do wonders for internal business. Employees that get a chance to unwind on the company’s watch will feel appreciated and work harder.



As staff becomes acquainted socially, they will understand one another more and communicate more effectively. Parties build teamwork, making workers feel invested in the firm and their contribution to it. With all these explicit benefits, who even needs to mention that they are also fun!

Sadly, despite their advantages, internal parties are way too often the victims of budget cutting. The following are social ideas that won’t empty your wallet:

Go potluck. Each person brings his or her favourite homemade dish to share with the group. This event only costs the price of paper plates and forks, and it exposes the great chefs for future party planning purposes.

Live screenings. Does your office like sports, movies, or political debates? Rent a projecting screen, buy popcorn and beer, gather the staff and enjoy the show.

Hikes and picnics. Nature has a relaxing effect and costs nil to enjoy. Carpool to the nearest hiking trails and enjoy the great outdoors. Encourage staff to bring picnics for after the exercise.

organise alternative events. Book clubs, poetry sessions, dance and art classes, wine-tasting lessons and even creative writing classes will divulge your employees creative side at a small cost. Hold the session in your office and use your network to find an instructor who might give you a discounted price.

Sports Day. Leave work and hit the fields. Ask community organisations if you can borrow their facilities for the afternoon.

Scavenger hunts and lip-singing contests. You might think these activities are reserved for middle school sleepovers, but they are much more fun as adults. Divide your office into teams and send them around the city in search of obscure objectives or have them compose a unique musical performance.

Office turned party. While it is expensive to rent out space in a bar or club, it costs significantly less to bring the party to you. Caterers can set up food, bars, DJs, and even karaoke machines in your office. You won’t pay venue hire fee, and you can bring in liquor at wholesale price.

There are cheap and easy ways to get everyone bonding and business roaring. No more excuses for avoiding office socials.

