5 Rules For Thinking About The European Sovereign Debt Crisis

Morgan Stanley’s Graham Secker has an excellent note out titled: How We Think About The European Sovereign Debt Crisis.



In it, he lays out 5 key ideas that form a framework of his thinking.

We summarize:

Weak GDP growth is a key impediment to any reform/austerity plans working. Morgan Stanley forecasts just 1.2% GDP growth for the eurozone in 2012, presenting a major problem.

Policy initiatives will fail unless a country’s nominal GDP can get above its cost of capital (yields on 10-year debt, being a typical benchmark for this). In the US, for example, nominal GDP is above 3%, while yields on the 10-year is sub-3%, so everything is kosher for now. In Europe, that’s not the case (see chart below).

This is a big one: Anything less than a comprehensive solution, investors should sell.

The focus on achieving a primary surplus (a government budget surplus before the cost of servicing debt) may be misplaced, since unless the country can grow robustly in this scenario, it won’t do any good.

Financials. In the end, they’re the one sector that really takes it on the chin in this mess.

Here’s a look at the failure of European nominal GDP growth to stay above the cost of capital. Bear in mind of course, that on a country by country-by-country basis, things swing wildly.

