How To Text Emojis To Friends On Your IPhone

How do you text, tweet, or email emojis to friends on your iPhone?

Every iPhone has the ability to add emojis to a keyboard. Here’s how to unbury the feature on your device.

First, go into the “Settings” icon on your iPhone home screen. Click “General” then scroll down to “Keyboard.”

You can see how many keyboards are enabled on your iPhone. The default number of keyboards is 1. You’ll want to add a second keyboard.

Click to access all the keyboards Apple offers. They come in every language imaginable.

You’ll find a keyboard called “Emoji” in between “Dutch” and “Estonian.” Click “Emoji.”

Now you’ll see “Emoji” added under “English” in the list of active keyboards.

Head into your text messages and you’ll notice a new icon that looks like a globe. Click it.

Voila! Now you can type, text, and send emojis on your iPhone.

