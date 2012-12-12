16 Ways To Find Out If You're A Genius

Photo: Mach

A few months ago we published a list of the 16 smartest people in the world. The list ranked people by IQ and was culled from an online ranking called The World Genius Directory. The directory, created by Dr. Jason Betts, is compiled from certified high-range intelligence tests sent in by listees.



Unlike IQ tests designed by psychologists, high-range IQ tests are crafted by amateurs and enthusiasts around the world who have a high IQ themselves (An IQ of at least 160, which is considered genius, is recommended).

Ivan Ivec, a Croatian mathematician who ranks 25th on the genius directory with an IQ of 169, has written more than 15 IQ tests, which are available at ultimaiq.net.

“Intelligence tests designed by psychologists are limited in time that does not suit everyone,” Ivec tells us. “Specifically, there are intelligent people, capable of performing complex actions and resolving complex tasks, although their speed of solving is low.”

High range IQ tests are usually not timed, but most can take 20 hours or more to complete. They generally come in four flavours: Verbal, numerical, spatial, and logical. Any single test can include all or one of these categories.

Ivec has published a list of his favourite high-range IQ tests from a range of authors on his website. Test-takers vote for their favourite via email and he shifts the ranking accordingly.

“For a complete insight into their own abilities, people are encouraged to take more tests of different types and preferably from different authors,” Ivec explains.

With help from Ivec, a list of those tests, including their strengths and weaknesses are listed in the following slides. Check them out and hit up Ivec’s website to give the tests a whirl to see if you are a genius.

