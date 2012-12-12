16 Ways To Find Out If You're A Genius

Photo: Mach
A few months ago we published a list of the 16 smartest people in the world. The list ranked people by IQ and was culled from an online ranking called The World Genius Directory. The directory, created by Dr. Jason Betts, is compiled from certified high-range intelligence tests sent in by listees.
Unlike IQ tests designed by psychologists, high-range IQ tests are crafted by amateurs and enthusiasts around the world who have a high IQ themselves (An IQ of at least 160, which is considered genius, is recommended).
Ivan Ivec, a Croatian mathematician who ranks 25th on the genius directory with an IQ of 169, has written more than 15 IQ tests, which are available at ultimaiq.net.
“Intelligence tests designed by psychologists are limited in time that does not suit everyone,” Ivec tells us. “Specifically, there are intelligent people, capable of performing complex actions and resolving complex tasks, although their speed of solving is low.”
High range IQ tests are usually not timed, but most can take 20 hours or more to complete. They generally come in four flavours: Verbal, numerical, spatial, and logical. Any single test can include all or one of these categories.
Ivec has published a list of his favourite high-range IQ tests from a range of authors on his website. Test-takers vote for their favourite via email and he shifts the ranking accordingly.
“For a complete insight into their own abilities, people are encouraged to take more tests of different types and preferably from different authors,” Ivec explains.
With help from Ivec, a list of those tests, including their strengths and weaknesses are listed in the following slides. Check them out and hit up Ivec’s website to give the tests a whirl to see if you are a genius.
Type: Spatial (draw the missing figure)
Strengths: Includes a variety of original ideas, difficulty equally distributed, no cultural bias
Weaknesses: Two items presented an alternative answer of low quality
Creator: Paul Laurent of Spain
Type: Mixed item type (Numerical, Verbal, Spatial, Logical)
Strengths: Uses multiples abilities which is more appropriate to measure intelligence, items are based on a revision of a previous test and on the experience of other test creators, no fee, no time limit
Weaknesses: The test was designed by only one person (young and male) so biases may exist and it's only available in English
Creator: Marc-André Nydegger of Switzerland
Type: Mathematical, Numerical, Verbal
Strengths: Highly precise in scoring an IQ of up to 200
Weaknesses: Uses Greek and Latin
Creator: Jason Betts of Australia
Betts is a mathematician, philosopher, and creator of the World Genius Directory. He is also a member of the Prometheus Society.
Type: Spatial, draw the missing figure
Strengths: Includes a variety of spatial ideas
Weaknesses: High difficulty
Creator: Ivan Ivec
Type: Verbal
Strengths: Comprises the best items from two other IQ tests, Triplex and Einplex
Creator: Ivan Ivec
Type: Mixed item type (Verbal, Numerical, Spatial)
Strengths: Well-suited to measure general intelligence
Weaknesses: The spatial part is hard
Creator: Ivan Ivec
Type: Verbal, analogies
Strengths: Highly precise in scoring an IQ of up to 160
Weaknesses: Basic English knowledge is needed
Creator: Ivan Ivec
Type: Verbal, three-word associations
Strengths: Suited to measure general intelligence abilities
Weaknesses: Basic English language knowledge needed
Creator: Ivan Ivec
Type: Multiple choice (6 options), Spatial
Strengths: Comfortable interface, does not require too much time, no cultural bias, colours
Weaknesses: There are few items
Creator: Paul Laurent
Type: Logical-Reasoning, Verbal
Strengths: Can be completed quickly
Weaknesses: May require a lot of Internet searching
Creator: Jason Betts
Type: Verbal, three-word associations
Strengths: Minimized cultural bias, available in many formats, quick response time, certificate, no fee
Weaknesses: Only available in English
Creator: Nikolaos Ulysses Soulios of Greece
Nickolas was born in Larisa, Greece. He has been working for a major Greek financial institution as administrative IT support personnel since 2004.
Type: Spatial, draw the missing figure.
Strengths: A variety of original ideas, no cultural bias, answer sheet available
Weaknesses: Some unnecessarily difficult items
Creator: Paul Laurent
Type: Spatial (draw the missing figure)
Strengths: Unique solutions, fast learning curve, simple schematics, available in many formats, quick response time, no cultural bias, certificate
Creator: Nikolaos Ulysses Soulios
