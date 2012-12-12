16 Ways To Find Out If You're A Genius

A few months ago we published a list of the 16 smartest people in the world. The list ranked people by IQ and was culled from an online ranking called The World Genius Directory. The directory, created by Dr. Jason Betts, is compiled from certified high-range intelligence tests sent in by listees.

Unlike IQ tests designed by psychologists, high-range IQ tests are crafted by amateurs and enthusiasts around the world who have a high IQ themselves (An IQ of at least 160, which is considered genius, is recommended).  

Ivan Ivec, a Croatian mathematician who ranks 25th on the genius directory with an IQ of 169, has written more than 15 IQ tests, which are available at ultimaiq.net

“Intelligence tests designed by psychologists are limited in time that does not suit everyone,” Ivec tells us. “Specifically, there are intelligent people, capable of performing complex actions and resolving complex tasks, although their speed of solving is low.”

High range IQ tests are usually not timed, but most can take 20 hours or more to complete. They generally come in four flavours: Verbal, numerical, spatial, and logical. Any single test can include all or one of these categories. 

Ivec has published a list of his favourite high-range IQ tests from a range of authors on his website. Test-takers vote for their favourite via email and he shifts the ranking accordingly. 

“For a complete insight into their own abilities, people are encouraged to take more tests of different types and preferably from different authors,” Ivec explains. 

With help from Ivec, a list of those tests, including their strengths and weaknesses are listed in the following slides. Check them out and hit up Ivec’s website to give the tests a whirl to see if you are a genius.

16. Simplex

Type: Spatial (draw the missing figure)

Strengths: Includes a variety of original ideas, difficulty equally distributed, no cultural bias

Weaknesses: Two items presented an alternative answer of low quality

Creator: Paul Laurent of Spain

Take the test

15. Nydegger Intelligence Test – Form I

Type: Mixed item type (Numerical, Verbal, Spatial, Logical)

Strengths: Uses multiples abilities which is more appropriate to measure intelligence, items are based on a revision of a previous test and on the experience of other test creators, no fee, no time limit

Weaknesses: The test was designed by only one person (young and male) so biases may exist and it's only available in English

Creator: Marc-André Nydegger of Switzerland

Take the test

14. Numerus Classic

Type: Numerical

Strengths: Based on good statistical data

Creator: Ivan Ivec

Take the test

13. Mathema

Type: Mathematical, Numerical, Verbal

Strengths: Highly precise in scoring an IQ of up to 200

Weaknesses: Uses Greek and Latin

Creator: Jason Betts of Australia

Betts is a mathematician, philosopher, and creator of the World Genius Directory. He is also a member of the Prometheus Society.

Take the test

12. LSHR

Type: Spatial, draw the missing figure

Strengths: Includes a variety of spatial ideas

Weaknesses: High difficulty

Creator: Ivan Ivec

Take the test

11. HI-Qlass

Type: Verbal

Strengths: Comprises the best items from two other IQ tests, Triplex and Einplex

Creator: Ivan Ivec

Take the test

10. FREE Fall

Type: Mixed item type (Verbal, Numerical, Spatial)

Strengths: Well-suited to measure general intelligence

Weaknesses: The spatial part is hard

Creator: Ivan Ivec

Take the test

9. Einplex

Type: Verbal, analogies

Strengths: Highly precise in scoring an IQ of up to 160

Weaknesses: Basic English knowledge is needed

Creator: Ivan Ivec

Take the test

8. Triplex

Type: Verbal, three-word associations

Strengths: Suited to measure general intelligence abilities

Weaknesses: Basic English language knowledge needed

Creator: Ivan Ivec

Take the test

7. Multiple Choice Spatial Test (MCST32)

Type: Multiple choice (6 options), Spatial

Strengths: Comfortable interface, does not require too much time, no cultural bias, colours

Weaknesses: There are few items

Creator: Paul Laurent

Take the test

6. Logima Strictica 36

Type: Spatial

Creator: Robert Lato of Sweden

Take the test

5. World Intelligence Test

Type: Logical-Reasoning, Verbal

Strengths: Can be completed quickly

Weaknesses: May require a lot of Internet searching

Creator: Jason Betts

Take the test

4. Warp

Type: Verbal, three-word associations

Strengths: Minimized cultural bias, available in many formats, quick response time, certificate, no fee

Weaknesses: Only available in English

Creator: Nikolaos Ulysses Soulios of Greece

Nickolas was born in Larisa, Greece. He has been working for a major Greek financial institution as administrative IT support personnel since 2004.

Take the test

3. Numerical Giftedness Test (NGT-F)

Type: Numerical

Editor's note: The author of NGT-F wishes to remain anonymous.

Take the test

2. Advanced Spatial Intelligence Test

Type: Spatial, draw the missing figure.

Strengths: A variety of original ideas, no cultural bias, answer sheet available

Weaknesses: Some unnecessarily difficult items

Creator: Paul Laurent

Take the IQ test

1. Mach

Type: Spatial (draw the missing figure)

Strengths: Unique solutions, fast learning curve, simple schematics, available in many formats, quick response time, no cultural bias, certificate

Creator: Nikolaos Ulysses Soulios

Take the IQ test

