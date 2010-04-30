How To Tell Your Boss That You're Quitting

Photo: Mac Babs – Bárbara Bessa. via Flickr

You want to quit, but you don’t know how to broach the subject with your boss.Jason Calacanis, founder and CEO of Mahalo, has seen a whole spectrum of resignations.



The worst: anyone who quits via e-mail.

The best: employees who ask to sit down and have a real discussion of why they’re leaving.

If you want to resign on good terms with your boss, Calacanis has provided a foolproof script for you to use on his blog.

From Calacanis.com:

Here is a basic script for a situation where you absolutely want to leave a job:

“Boss, this is hard for me to say, so I’m going to just come out and say it: I’m resigning today. Don’t worry, I will give you as much time as you need to transition–within reason. It’s not personal, but I really want to take on this challenge at company TKTK. I understand if you don’t want me here in the office as a distraction to the rest of the team. Please let me know how I can help us all have a really smooth transition.”

Here is a basic script for the situation where you would rather stay, but need for some things to change in order to do so:

“Thanks for taking the time to talk to me today, Boss. I wanted to let you know that I’m considering leaving the company and have received a compelling offer at company TKTK. However, I would much rather stay here if a couple of small things could change. Would you like to hear what those things are?”

If you say that script to almost any boss–including a fiery one like myself–they have no choice but to be reasonable. They may be upset at losing you, but they can’t really be upset at you. Every year, I have five people come to me with one of these two scripts. In every case,the person leaves on good terms or we figure out a way to make it work. Generally speaking, 3/5 leave and 2/5 stay.

Read the entire post over at Calacanis.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.