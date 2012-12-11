How To Tell When Gmail Is Back Online For Good

Google acknowledged today that several services, most notably Gmail, experienced outages.



So far, it looks like Gmail is coming back for a lot of people, but some are still having trouble using the chat feature and other basic functions.

Google has a very handy chart that shows what services are currently operational. You can get the latest updates using the official Apps Status Dashboard. Green means you’re good to go. Gmail is still listed as “orange” as of this writing.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Screenshot

