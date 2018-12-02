Bedbugs and spider bites can both make you itch. Here’s how to tell which one you have.

Bedbug bites often appear in a line, while spider bites are usually singular.

If you notice that your skin is sporting a line of red, itchy bites, bedbugs are the likely culprits.

According to Healthline, bedbugs frequently appear in a line or cluster because a single bedbug often bites its host more than once during a feeding session.

Bedbug bites are also most frequently found on the neck, hand, face, and arms, according to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Spiders, on the other hand, normally only bite once, and it can be anywhere. Their bites are usually unintentional or in response to a perceived threat.