Bedbugs and spider bites can both make you itch. Here’s how to tell which one you have.

- Bedbug and spider bites share a few similarities, but there are ways to tell them apart.
- Both types of bites can cause redness, itching, and swelling.
- Bedbug bites typically show up in a straight line, and spider bites are less common.
Peak feeding time for bedbugs occurs between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
If you’re waking up with bites that you didn’t have the night before, you may be dealing with a bedbug problem, which could spread to the rest of your house.
According to Healthline, bedbugs frequently appear in a line or cluster because a single bedbug often bites its host more than once during a feeding session.
Bedbug bites are also most frequently found on the neck, hand, face, and arms, according to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).
Spiders, on the other hand, normally only bite once, and it can be anywhere. Their bites are usually unintentional or in response to a perceived threat.
In contrast, bedbug bites normally appear as small red dots with darker centers that may swell or itch — especially if you’ve been bitten by bedbugs before as symptoms don’t always appear the first time.
In most cases, common spider bites tend to heal within a few days and don’t cause any further symptoms.
But with bedbugs, you may notice new bites each day or every few days. They continue to multiply and feed if you don’t find and exterminate them.
According to the Mayo Clinic, of the thousands of spider species, only a few have long enough fangs and strong enough venom to inflict a dangerous bite on a human.
In the US, venomous species include the black-widow spider and the brown-recluse spider. Venomous spiders in the UK include the cellar spider, the woodlouse spider, and the false-widow spider.
Bites from certain poisonous spiders can cause severe abdominal, back, or chest pain. You might also experience fever, chills, cramping, or excessive sweating.
In very rare cases, the skin around the bite site may die within a few hours or the bite site may develop into an open ulcer. Some people also have an allergic reaction to a spider bite that compromises their ability to breathe.
You should seek immediate medical care if you notice any of these serious symptoms.
If your doctor agrees that your bites are probably related to bedbugs, contact a pest-control group and check your home for signs of bedbugs. These can include brown spots or insect parts on mattresses, sofas, carpets, or curtains.
If you find signs of an infestation, your best bet is to employ professional help to fumigate your home rather than try to deal with the problem yourself.