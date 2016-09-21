7 proven ways to tell if your relationship will last

Photo: iStock



While each relationship is unique, researchers have found some common, key traits of lasting relationships, such as kindness and generosity.

One of the biggest hurdles we face in any relationship is admitting when it is time for the next big step, whether it is moving in together, getting married, or separating.

So, we took a look at several big studies of lasting relationships and psychology and highlight some of the biggest signs that a relationship will last, keeping in mind that every relationship is different. Check them out in the graphic below:

