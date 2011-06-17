How To Tell If Your Password Was Stolen By The Hackers Who Took Down Sony

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
LulzSec, the hacker group responsible for the string of attacks on Sony’s PlayStation Network, has already posted a bunch of user emails and passwords for various services.Yesterday, they shut down the CIA’s website.
If you haven’t taken a moment to see if your Sony account, Gmail, or PayPal account has been compromised, Gizmodo has a quick and easy tool to help you out.
Just type in your e-mail address and it does the rest. Easy.
