How To Tell If Your Password Was Stolen By The Hackers Who Took Down Sony

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

LulzSec, the hacker group responsible for the string of attacks on Sony’s PlayStation Network, has already posted a bunch of user emails and passwords for various services.Yesterday, they shut down the CIA’s website.



If you haven’t taken a moment to see if your Sony account, Gmail, or PayPal account has been compromised, Gizmodo has a quick and easy tool to help you out.

Just type in your e-mail address and it does the rest. Easy.

