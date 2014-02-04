How To Tell If Your Facebook Has Been Hacked

Facebook will be celebrating its 10th birthday on February 4. Its been a bumpy road for the social network since it began in a Harvard dorm room back in 2004.

As is the case with many services, there’s always a chance someone can obtain your password and log into your account. Luckily, Facebook has a tool that can help you monitor who logs into your account. If you notice anything suspicious, you should change your password immediately.

Here’s you check to see if your Facebook page is secure.

Log into your Facebook account and click the gear icon in the far right corner. Once the drop down menu appears, go to Settings.

Click Security and scroll down and click “Edit” next to the Active Sessions category.

This section records every time someone logs into an account from a desktop computer or app. If you see a suspicious login, click end activity.

Screenshot

After that, scroll back up to the top and report a problem. Immediately change your password so this never happens again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.