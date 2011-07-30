How To Tell If Your Carrier Is Slowing Your Phone Down On Purpose

There’s a rumour going around that AT&T has plans to begin throttling data speeds for the heaviest users starting this fall.



For the record, AT&T wouldn’t comment on the rumour.

Verizon has been throttling internet speeds for a few months now. It feels like a slippery slope to us.

If you want to see if your phone’s internet speed is being tweaked by the carrier, there’s a simple app for Android and iPhone called Speedtest.net.

Speedtest uses your phone’s location to ping a nearby server and figure out how fast your download and upload speed is.

If you’re using a 3G connection, your download speed should be around around 1 Mbps (shown below.) You should conduct the test at various times and locations to get a good average. Speedtest conveniently keeps a record of each test result.

Speedtest is a free for iPhone and Android.

Photo: Speedtest.net for iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.