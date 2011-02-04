Verizon Starts Slowing Data Speed For Top Data Hogs

Today is the day Verizon Wireless begins throttling the data speed for the top 5% of the heaviest bandwidth users.



Verizon says in order to provide reliable data for users, it has to slow down data speeds for people who use up the most bandwidth, BGR reports.

If you think you may fall into the top tier of bandwidth users, there’s an easy way to check.

Speedtest.net has a handy app that will let you test your connection speed. It’s free for both Android and iPhone.

The app is incredibly easy to use. Just launch the it, and tap “Begin Test.” Speedtest.net will do the rest and give you a report on your connection speed.

Your download speed should hover around 1.3 to 1.5 Mbps. If you see it significantly lower than that, it’s time to call Verizon and complain. If that doesn’t work, go easy on the data usage for a while and use wifi whenever you can.

