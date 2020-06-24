How to tell if someone has muted you on Instagram, so your posts won't appear in their feed

Shutterstock/NARAPIROM It’s not easy to tell if you’ve been muted on Instagram.

There’s no surefire way to tell if someone has muted you on Instagram, since you won’t be notified when they do.

When you mute someone on Instagram, you’ll still be following them, but you won’t see their posts or stories in your feed.

If you’ve noticed that someone is no longer liking or commenting on any of your posts or viewing your stories, it might mean that they have muted you.

Muting someone on Instagram is like the social media equivalent of politely excusing yourself from a conversation, without making a scene.

When you mute someone, their posts and stories will no longer show up in your feed, but they will still be able to see your posts, and you can visit each other’s account pages.

And don’t worry, Instagram doesn’t send any sort of notification when you mute someone.

So how can you tell if someone has muted you?

Here’s what you should know.

How to tell if you’ve been muted on Instagram



Like other social media sites, there’s no definite way to tell if you’ve been muted on Instagram. You aren’t notified when you’re muted, and you can’t go anywhere to see a list of who has muted you.

Steven John/Business Insider When you mute someone, you won’t see their posts in your feed, but you’ll still be following them.

But there are some subtle signs you can look for.

If a person who used to often like or comment on your posts seems to have suddenly gone silent, you may have been muted.

Try seeing if they’re still actively liking and commenting on other people’s posts – if so, that’s a clearer sign.

Similarly, if someone who used to view your Instagram stories no longer shows up on your story’s Viewers list, this could mean that the user has muted your stories, or your stories and posts simultaneously.

For better or worse, the only definite way to tell if someone has muted you on Instagram is to ask them directly.

