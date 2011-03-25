This App Will Let You Know If Your Gmail Or Facebook Account Is Being Hacked

Having your Gmail password cracked is a pain. (We know because it happened to us last fall).



You’re locked out of your account, while spam is blasted to all your contacts.

Besides adding an extra password to your Gmail, one of the best methods for keeping it safe is to monitor who is accessing it and from where.

That’s where Sign Me Out comes in. Lifehacker found this simple iPhone app that tells you how many computers are logged in to your account and where they are accessing it from. If you see that you’re logged in from an odd location, like China for example, you can log out from all locations with one tap.

The app works with Facebook too, which we used to test Sign Me Out with. Somehow we were logged in from six locations, but they all seemed legit:

You can get the lite version for free, but it only lets you monitor one account. The full version only costs $0.99 and will let you access as many accounts as you want.

