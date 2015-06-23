7 ways to tell if someone is cheating on you

Ever wonder if your significant other isn’t being entirely truthful?
First of all,there’s a good chance you’re right — it’s perfectly normal to lie.
But if you’re worried that someone’s fibbing extends into the important stuff, like happiness or fidelity, you might have considered trying to catch them in a lie.
Unfortunately, science can’t tell you if your partner is sleeping around, but it is getting better at spotting when someone — especially a significant other — is being deceptive.
Here are 7 ways to tell if your partner might be keeping something important from you.
People are generally bad judges of character -- consciously, at least. When we are given time to process another person's actions subconsciously, however, we're far better at telling truth from deceit.
In 2013, a team of psychologists had a panel of student judges watch people give testimony and decide if they'd lied or told the truth. The students who were given time to think before they made a decision -- so long as they were made to think about something other than the case they were assessing -- were better at figuring out whether the person they were judging had been deceitful.
'These findings suggest that the human mind is not unfit to distinguish between truth and deception,' write the researchers in the study, 'but that this ability resides in previously overlooked processes.'
Does your partner spend more time tweeting than talking to you? Recent research suggests that people who are highly active on Facebook and Twitter may be more likely to have social-media-related conflict, and subsequently more likely to experience 'infidelity, breakup, and divorce.'
In his study, University of Missouri researcher Russell Clayton studied the social media habits of close to 600 Twitter users. Most people used Twitter for roughly an hour a day, 5 days a week. But those who used it more often than that were more likely to get in arguments with their partners, get divorced, or cheat. The more time they spent on Twitter, the worse the relationship outcomes were.
It's unlikely that too much tweeting, posting, and liking caused other people to cheat, of course, but if anything the study showed that there's certainly a connection between the two.
If you've been with your significant other for a while, chances are you know how they normally act -- what type of foods they eat, how they react to challenges or surprises, how well they listen, and so on.
Sudden changes in body language, from facial expressions to patterns of speech, can be red flags for duplicitous behaviour, according to research from Lillian Glass, a behavioural analyst who once worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to study how to spot signs of deceit.
'Your body experiences these types of changes when you're nervous and feeling tense -- when you lie,' she writes in her book, 'The Body Language of Liars.'
