7 ways to tell if someone is cheating on you

Ever wonder if your significant other isn’t being entirely truthful?

First of all,there’s a good chance you’re right — it’s perfectly normal to lie.

But if you’re worried that someone’s fibbing extends into the important stuff, like happiness or fidelity, you might have considered trying to catch them in a lie.

Unfortunately, science can’t tell you if your partner is sleeping around, but it is getting better at spotting when someone — especially a significant other — is being deceptive.

Here are 7 ways to tell if your partner might be keeping something important from you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.