Being cheated on is a terrible feeling. That’s why it’s important to know what to look for in order to tell if your partner is being unfaithful.

Produced by Eames Yates, Original Reporting by Erin Brodwin.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.