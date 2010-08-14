How To Tell If A CEO Is Lying

Photo: discoodoni via Flickr

A recent Stanford study suggests that there might be a few ways to tell whether or not an executive is lying during an earnings call.After running thousands of earnings transcripts through their model, researchers found that the CEOs who later ended up revising their numbers shared some specific behaviour patterns.



From the WSJ:

For one, they seldom referred to themselves or their firms in the first person; “I” and “we” were replaced by terms like “the team” and “the company.” Deceitful executives passed up humdrum adjectives like “solid” and “respectable” in favour of gushing words like “fantastic,” and (not surprisingly) they seldom mentioned shareholder value.

They also tended buttress their points with references to general knowledge with phrases like “you know” and to make short statements with little hesitation, presumably because they had carefully scripted the untruths in advance and had no interest in lingering on them.

Perhaps surprisingly, the study suggests that executives in finance are the most honest of all: they were caught lying in only 10% of the scenarios.

The model was able to make accurate predictions 50% – 65% of the time.

