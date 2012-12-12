The Answers To 7 Awkward Money Questions

Photo: Flickr/Glugevents

Recently, I made lunch plans with a woman whose son is the same age as mine.We picked a restaurant with a large outdoor area the kids could play in without bugging other customers. Coincidentally, I had a PTA discount card that gives me 10 per cent off food and drinks at the place.



Saving 10 per cent for doing nothing other than pulling a card out of my wallet seemed like a no-brainer, except I was worried I would look cheap for busting out my savings card in front of a woman I barely knew.

Sticking to a budget and having a social life isn’t always easy, so I asked etiquette experts to weigh in on seven tricky money situations.

