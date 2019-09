Visiting Silicon Valley soon? Or maybe you just moved and want to fit in? Then be sure to watch this video of Silicon Valley cliches, made by Kate Imbach and Tom Conrad. With any luck, they’ll turn it into a TV series like Portlandia.



Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.