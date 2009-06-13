How To Talk About Global Warming

EcoAmerica released the results of a survey it did to figure out how Americans best respond to discussions about global warming. The number one mistake made by environmentalists? Calling it global warming.



Apparently it’s better to say our “deteriorating atmosphere.” That sounds like idiotic hooey to us.

New phrases getting meaning injected into them by public debate. Global warming sounds bad because it’s charged up with meaning that’s accrued over the past decade or so. If instead we said ‘deteriorating atmosphere’ for the past 10 years, people would hate that too.

The report is filled with goofy nonsense like this.

Our favourite part: “Stay away from debating weather since voters have alternative explanations or debate the causes of hurricanes, droughts, and floods.” Here’s a few other gems:

Stay away from debating science or specific policies. Voters believe that there are many sides to the science and question it. there is no debate around the desirability of dealing with pollution, protecting our families’ health, and develop- ing new clean and safe energy.

As on many polarising issues, on climate messages, it is important to recognise and address people’s ambivalence while communicating a positive message about how we can address problems. Strong language includes: We can argue about the causes of what we’re seeing, but scientists agree there’s something we can do about it.

The best new term is “deteriorating atmosphere” or “our deteriorating atmo- sphere” (personalizing the term) instead of ‘global warming’ or ‘climate crisis.’

We first spotted this on Huff Po, and they’ve got a poll set up where you can vote on what you think global warming should be called. Check it out.

