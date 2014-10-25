How To Be A Beer Snob In One Simple Chart

When it comes to beer, there’s a great big world out there, and it can seem overwhelming and confusing if you don’t know what lies beyond Bud Light (and trust us, a lot lies beyond Bud Light).

We put together this handy chart to give even the most novice of beer drinkers a craft beer crash course. We’ve broken it out by type — lager, wheat, pale ale/IPA, porter, stout, and sour — with a few great examples of each, keeping in mind that there are many more types, and sub-types, of beer than we’ve included here.

Study the graphic below and you’ll officially be able to call yourself a beer snob.

