How To Take Vacation Time Without Feeling Guilty

The folks over at Lifehacker recently conducted an informal poll and discovered that around 60% of those surveyed feel guilty when they take vacation days.



Even worse: according to Expedia’s annual “Vacation Deprivation” 2009 survey, 34% of Americans report not even taking all of their vacation days each year.

Anne Fisher writes this is a serious problem in a post for CNN Money. One of her sources estimates that unused vacation time amounts to around a $20 billion freebie for employers each year.

Plus, she adds, taking time off is crucial for staying healthy, and those breaks help you come back to the office refreshed and able to do better work.

What to do? Fisher suggests a few simple steps when it comes to vacation time that can help make you feel less guilty about your time away, and make things easier on your office-mates while you’re gone.

In summary:

1. Take the time off way in advance.

2. Schedule it for a period when things will be slow and you or your team won’t have any pressing assignments.

3. Get all your work done before you leave, and be sure someone else at the office is prepared to handle anything that comes in for you while you’re out.

4. Instead of one week-long vacation, try a few long weekends instead.

5. Completely shut off while you’re out — avoid checking your e-mail and turn off your phone as much as you can.

