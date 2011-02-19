HOW TO: Take Screen Grabs On Your Android Phone

Android makes it extremely difficult to take screen grabs of your phone.



There are a few apps in the Android Market that will let you do it, but they require you to root your phone, which voids your warranty.

If you’re the cautious type, there’s still a way to take screen grabs without hacking or being too tech savvy.

Here’s how to do it, courtesy of SameShow:

Download the Android Software Developer Kit to your desktop. It’s free for PC, Mac, and Linux.

Unzip the file and open the “ddms” file and plug your phone into your computer’s USB port.

Navigate your phone to the screen you’d like to capture and click “Screen Capture” from the “Device” menu on your computer. You can also press “Command + S” (Mac) or “Control + S” (PC).

You can now save or copy the screen image to your desktop.

Photo: Android SDK

