10 Tips To Take Control Of Your Inbox

Email is a major time-suck for people in most workplaces, whether they realise it or not.



Mark Suster recently declared that email is toxic. And it’s not hard to see why: our inboxes have become a suffocating reservoir of debris and to-do’s, when they’re really meant to be a tool for communication and better productivity.

“Email is killing companies,” Cameron Herold, CEO coach and founder of BackPocket COO, says adamantly.

Herold describes email as something that has become “urgent and important.”

“It’s the first thing people do when they get up… [and] the hardest thing to do is to let it go and not let it become your priority.”

Marsha Egan, author of Inbox Detox, says that it takes an individual four minutes, on average, to recover from an attention interruption. That means every time someone shifts their attention over to email, it will take four more minutes to re-focus and get into the groove of their task when they switch back to it.

With people constantly switching back-and-forth from their inboxes, that adds up to a lot of wasted time over the course of a day.

She sums it up nicely: “You don’t need to ‘do email’; you need to do work.”

Ready for a change? With one major cleanup and a few new habits, you’ll be well on your way to a shiny new inbox and better productivity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.