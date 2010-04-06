How to Take Control Of A Tense Meeting

Photo: sashafatcat via Flickr

If you gather together a group of people with strong opinions and vested interests in the topic at hand, you’re probably going to spark some heated debate.Such a situation does not make for a productive meeting.



A recent post from BNET has some guidelines for how you can better run a meeting that has the potential to spiral out of control.

In summary:

Before the meeting begins, explain what you’re going to discuss, and what absolutely will not be discussed, during this session.

If it’s your meeting, you’re in charge — make that clear with your body language and demeanor.

Jump in when things start to get out of control, get everyone’s attention, and channel them back to the topic at hand.

If a useless debate begins, tell the parties involved to deal with it later outside of the meeting, then move on.

Remember, it’s your meeting. You have the right to override anything that’s not productive or useful.

