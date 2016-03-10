This should be your most important health concern if you're losing your hair

Getty/Eamonn M. McCormack Keep your scalp healthy by applying sunscreen to it every day.

So you’ve been following our advice and shaved your rapidly receding hairline off for good.

That’s the final step, right? Not quite — now you need to protect that newly revealed crown of yours.

Without the rest of your hair to protect it, the skin on top of your head is now left open to the elements. This could cause major issues down the road, especially with relation to the sun.

“I see a lot of men with skin cancers on the top of their heads that could have been prevented with adequate protection,” dermatologist Dr. Bav Shergill told FashionBeans.com.

Skin cancers on the head are known to be more dangerous than those found in other places, as there is frequently a delay in diagnosis, and the scalp has the ideal conditions for melanoma to spread: abundant blood vessels and lymphatics facing directly at the sun all day.

Prevention, fortunately, is pretty easy. It involves one step that must be taken every day: sunscreen. Yes, every day, even in the winter and when you don’t really feel like it. Get one formulated specially for men, with an SPF of at least 30, and rub it all over your bare scalp every day before you leave the house. You’re also going to want one that’s waterproof, as you don’t want to sweat it off during the day.

Another foolproof move is to get one with added moisturizer, as your scalp skin is also going to need increased moisture after being exposed to the elements every day.

Some of our favourites are Lab Series ($40), Jack Black ($21), Neutrogena ($11), and even regular old Banana Boat ($3).

