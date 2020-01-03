How to 'tag' someone on YouTube by replying to a comment on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock The tagging feature is no longer available on YouTube, but you can reply to someone’s comment instead.

You can’t directly tag someone on YouTube anymore, but you can use the comment-reply feature to get a similar effect.

Just be aware that you can only reply to the creator of an existing comment, meaning that you can’t create a new comment and tag the user in the comment.

Here’s how to use the reply feature to accomplish a similar effect as tagging on YouTube.

Tagging someone online can be a great way to get their attention, however on YouTube the only way to do this is by replying to a comment.

While this has essentially the same effect as tagging someone, the downside is that you can’t do it unless the other person has already commented.

With that in mind, here’s how to reply to a comment on YouTube:

How to ‘tag’ someone on YouTube by replying to a comment using a computer

1. Go to youtube.com on your Mac or PC.

2. Find the YouTube video that you want to tag someone in, and scroll down to the comment that you want to reply to.

3. Click “Reply” under the comment.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the ‘Reply’ button.

4. Add your message to the text box.

5. Click “Reply.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Reply’ again.

How to ‘tag’ someone on YouTube by replying to a comment on a mobile device

This process is the same for both Android and iPhone users:

1. Open the YouTube app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Navigate to the video and comment that you want to reply to.

3. Tap the reply icon under the desired comment.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the reply icon.

4. Type out your comment.

5. Tap the paper aeroplane icon to post your comment.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the blue paper aeroplane icon.

