Microsoft App Makes It Easy To Sync A Windows Phone With A Mac

Photo: Mac App Store

If you’re an iPhone owner, it’s a snap to sync your phone to your Mac through iTunes.Just plug it in and all your contacts, music, and calendar events are automatically updated.



But if you have any other smartphone, it’s not so easy.

Microsoft has bridged the gap between its Windows Phone 7 devices and Mac with a new app available in the Mac App Store.

The app lets you sync photos, music, and movies from iTunes and iPhoto with your Windows Phone or Zune player. There’s even a capacity bar at the bottom that looks a lot like the one you see in iTunes when syncing your iPhone.

The only thing it’s missing is iCal and Mail support. Microsoft probably wants you to stick with Outlook for that. But it’s still pretty significant that they recognise so many people use iTunes to manage music.

You can download the Windows Phone 7 Connector app for free in the Mac App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.