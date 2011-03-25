How To Easily Sync Your Shared Google Calendars On iPhone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Syncing with Google can yield inconsistent results–one of which is getting your calendars to sync correctly from Google to your phone.Their Google Sync product aims to dispel these grievances, and has succeeded to the point where it has essentially made MobileMe’s push-syncing on the iPhone obsolete.



And, like most things Google, it’s free.

We’ve already showed you how to sync your Google calendars and contacts to your iPhone using Exchange. But for people who have a lot of shared calendars, it may be difficult to manage them.

Google’s mobile web app makes it easy to decide which calendars you want synced with your iPhone.

However, before you can use it, you must set up Google Sync on your iPhone with our step-by-step guide. When you’re ready, come back to learn how to easily manage your calendars.

