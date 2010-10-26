How To Sync Windows Phone 7 With Your Mac

Can’t we all just get along?

Photo: Tim Kelley (via Flickr Creative Commons)

Mac users rejoice! Microsoft has made good on its promise to release software to sync Windows Phone 7 with your Mac.



Is anybody going to do this? Most Mac users are Apple fans by definition, and are probably more likely than the average computer user to own an iPhone. But I suppose there are Mac users who don’t want to be stuck with Apple’s mobile phone partners. These are usually the folks who buy the latest iPod Touch and load it with apps, but keep an Android phone hidden in their pocket for when they actually need to talk on the phone.

If you’re that rare Mac user willing to give Microsoft’s cool new phone platform a try, you can download the just-released beta version of the Windows Phone 7 Connector (for Mac) onto any Macintosh running OS 10.5 (Leopard) or higher. It’s a very Windows-like installation process with an installer rather than the usual dragging and dropping of icons into the Applications folder.

Then, connect your Windows Phone 7 device and you’ll be able to sync photos from iPhoto and tunes and podcasts from iTunes. It also takes any photos you’ve shot with your phone and moves them back into iPhoto on your Mac.

We can’t buy Windows Phone 7 in the U.S yet, but based on early reviews of the of the Connector software, it seems to pretty well, with a few gaps: for instance, you can sync music by genre, playlist, or album, but not by individual song. But it sounds like Microsoft has resisted the temptation to try and convert Mac users away from their beloved iLife applications.

Anybody who’s got a Mac and a Phone 7, please let us know in comments how they’re working together.

