How to sync OneDrive to your Mac computer and easily access your files anywhere

You can sync OneDrive to your Mac computer, making files easily accessible through Microsoft’s cloud storage.

The OneDrive app for Mac is available in the Apple App Store.

Once downloaded, you can begin syncing files to OneDrive on your Mac, for access anywhere.

OneDrive, a cloud-hosting feature furnished by Microsoft, is also accessible to Apple’sMac users.

If you’re running an Apple device with macOS 10.12 or later, you can install the OneDrive app for Mac. Downloading the app copies OneDrive onto your Mac, which you can open via a newly created OneDrive folder.

Crucially, the OneDrive folder stays synced â€” no matter which device you use to make modifications to files â€” allowing your Mac to always have up-to-date access to your OneDrive files.

How to sync OneDrive to a Mac

1. Open the App Store and search for “OneDrive.” Tap “Get,” and then “Install.” If asked, sign in to your Apple ID. Open the app when it’s downloaded.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Install the OneDrive app from the Apple App Store.

2. You’ll be prompted to set up your OneDrive. Enter the email associated with your Microsoft account, click “Sign In,” and enter your password.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Enter your email to sign into your Microsoft account, or create an account.

3. You’ll be given information about your OneDrive folder on the next screen. Be sure to note its location.

Emma Witman/Business Insider On this screen, you can change the default location for the OneDrive folder on your Mac if you like.

Syncing will be automatic. Anywhere you sign into OneDrive, whether from another device or from its online portal, you will be able to see any files you added to the OneDrive folder from your Mac.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can see all your files from any device, including the OneDrive online portal.

