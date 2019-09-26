How to import Google contacts to your iPhone through a Gmail account, to properly sync all of your contacts

Shutterstock It’s easy to sync your Google contacts to your iPhone through a Gmail account.

A rivalry has long brewed between users of Google’sAndroid phones, and those whose allegiance lies with Apple’s iPhones.

But we can all mostly agree on the user-friendliness of Google’s free email service, Gmail. Consequently, iPhone owners tend to amass a lot of Google contacts through their Gmail accounts.

If you have an iPhone, you can still sync all your Google contacts to your phone in just a few steps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to sync Google contacts to an iPhone



1. Go into your iPhone and open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap “Passwords & Accounts.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Navigate through the Settings menu until you find Passwords & Accounts.

3. Select “Add Account,” then “Google.” The sync process may take some time.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll be prompted to add your Google account.

4. After you’ve been prompted, enter your Google username and password.

5. You’ll see sliders for various Google services. Enable the slider to allow access to your Google contacts.

Emma Witman/Business Insider When enabled, the slider will be green.

6. You’re all set. If you encounter some technical difficulties, check this Google support page.

