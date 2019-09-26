How to import Google contacts to your iPhone through a Gmail account, to properly sync all of your contacts

- You can sync Google contacts to your iPhone in just a few steps.
- If you have a Gmail account, you might want to import all of your Google contacts to your iPhone so your address book is properly synced.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .
A rivalry has long brewed between users of Google’sAndroid phones, and those whose allegiance lies with Apple’s iPhones.
But we can all mostly agree on the user-friendliness of Google’s free email service, Gmail. Consequently, iPhone owners tend to amass a lot of Google contacts through their Gmail accounts.
If you have an iPhone, you can still sync all your Google contacts to your phone in just a few steps.
Here’s how to do it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)
Google Pixel 3 (From $US399.99 at Best Buy)
How to sync Google contacts to an iPhone
1. Go into your iPhone and open the Settings app.
2. Scroll down and tap “Passwords & Accounts.”
3. Select “Add Account,” then “Google.” The sync process may take some time.
4. After you’ve been prompted, enter your Google username and password.
5. You’ll see sliders for various Google services. Enable the slider to allow access to your Google contacts.
6. You’re all set. If you encounter some technical difficulties, check this Google support page.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to change your Gmail password on your iPhone using the Gmail app
-
How to change your Google username’s display in Gmail
-
How to sync a Google Calendar with your iPhone’s built-in calendar app
-
How to share your location on an iPhone in 4 different ways
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.