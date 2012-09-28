Google Just Made It Super-Easy To Sync Your Contacts To Your iPhone

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

If you used Google as your main repository for contacts, there was previously no easy way to sync it with your iPhone.This has changed now that Google supports the CardDAV protocol, a way of syncing this information rather easily.



Now you can store all your contacts on your Google Account, not on your phone, so you don’t have to worry about losing them again.

