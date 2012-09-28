Google Just Made It Super-Easy To Sync Your Contacts To Your iPhone

If you used Google as your main repository for contacts, there was previously no easy way to sync it with your iPhone.This has changed now that Google supports the CardDAV protocol, a way of syncing this information rather easily.

Now you can store all your contacts on your Google Account, not on your phone, so you don’t have to worry about losing them again.

Fire up the Settings app

Tap on Mail, Contacts, Calendars

Tap on Add Account

Tap on Other

Under the Contacts heading, tap on Add CardDAV Account

Enter your information in the form that appears, substituting your own login credentials

You'll get a confirmation that the account was successfully added. When you browse your contacts, you should see your Google contacts synced with the others

