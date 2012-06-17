HOW TO: Sync Google Calendars And Contacts With Your iPhone

Steve Kovach
iPhone 4 headband

Android users have it easy when it comes to syncing their phones to their Google services.

Just enter your Google account information, and everything from calendars to your Google Voice will sync perfectly.

Unfortunately, iPhone owners who rely on Google Apps have to jump through a few hoops to get their calendars, contacts, and email to match up.

As long as you’re running iOS 3.0 or higher, you can use Exchange to talk to Google. 

NOTE: Once you’ve followed this guide, click here to pick which calendars you want to sync to your iPhone.

Select the Mail, Contacts, Calendars option from your settings

Select Exchange...not Gmail!

Enter your username (with @gmail.com) and password

Use m.google.com as your server

Choose what you want to sync: Mail, Contacts, or Calendars by flipping each to the On position.

To view your new calendar, tap the icon to open.

Tap the Calendars button to view your synced calendars.

You can toggle your synced calendars on and off by tapping them.

Tap your contacts to view your newly synced contacts from Google.

From the Groups menu you can view just your Google contacts.

