HOW TO: Sync Google Calendars And Contacts With Your iPhone

Android users have it easy when it comes to syncing their phones to their Google services.



Just enter your Google account information, and everything from calendars to your Google Voice will sync perfectly.

Unfortunately, iPhone owners who rely on Google Apps have to jump through a few hoops to get their calendars, contacts, and email to match up.

As long as you’re running iOS 3.0 or higher, you can use Exchange to talk to Google.

NOTE: Once you’ve followed this guide, click here to pick which calendars you want to sync to your iPhone.

