How To Sync Firefox With Your Android Phone

One of our favourite new features in Firefox 4 is the ability to sync your browser over multiple devices.And as a bonus, syncing works with the release candidate of Firefox 4 for Android phones. Add that to the list of reasons why Firefox 4 is our favourite Android browser right now.



Before you sync, make sure you have Firefox 4 for your computer and Android phone. Here’s how it works:

In the desktop version, go to the Sync tab under Preferences (Mac) or Options (Windows).

Click Set Up Firefox Sync.

Click Create a New Account and set it up with your email and a new password. Make sure you select Firefox Sync Server, that’s the easiest way to sync.

Save or print the Sync Key Firefox provides and keep it in a safe place. This will be used to decrypt your encrypted data. Now your syncing account is ready to go.

Launch Firefox 4 on your phone. Swipe the screen to the left and tap the gear symbol to launch the preferences.

Under Sync, make sure Enable Sync is marked “Yes.” Then tap Connect underneath it.

A code will appear on your phone’s screen. Go back to your computer and return to the Preferences Menu and the Sync tab. Click the link that says Add a Device.

Enter the code that appeared on your phone and click Connect. Your phone’s browser will begin syncing with your computer.

From the Sync preferences on your computer, you can select what you’d like to sync: bookmarks, passwords, preferences, history, and tabs.

You can manually sync at any time by tapping Details then Sync Now under preferences on your phone.

