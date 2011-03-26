How To Sync Firefox With Your Android Phone

Photo: Firefox
One of our favourite new features in Firefox 4 is the ability to sync your browser over multiple devices.And as a bonus, syncing works with the release candidate of Firefox 4 for Android phones. Add that to the list of reasons why Firefox 4 is our favourite Android browser right now.
Before you sync, make sure you have Firefox 4 for your computer and Android phone. Here’s how it works:
- In the desktop version, go to the Sync tab under Preferences (Mac) or Options (Windows).
- Click Set Up Firefox Sync.
- Click Create a New Account and set it up with your email and a new password. Make sure you select Firefox Sync Server, that’s the easiest way to sync.
- Save or print the Sync Key Firefox provides and keep it in a safe place. This will be used to decrypt your encrypted data. Now your syncing account is ready to go.
- Launch Firefox 4 on your phone. Swipe the screen to the left and tap the gear symbol to launch the preferences.
- Under Sync, make sure Enable Sync is marked “Yes.” Then tap Connect underneath it.
- A code will appear on your phone’s screen. Go back to your computer and return to the Preferences Menu and the Sync tab. Click the link that says Add a Device.
- Enter the code that appeared on your phone and click Connect. Your phone’s browser will begin syncing with your computer.
- From the Sync preferences on your computer, you can select what you’d like to sync: bookmarks, passwords, preferences, history, and tabs.
- You can manually sync at any time by tapping Details then Sync Now under preferences on your phone.
