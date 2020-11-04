How to sync files and folders to OneDrive on a PC or Mac computer

skynesher/Getty Images OneDrive lets you sync your files between your Mac or PC and the cloud.

When you set up OneDrive, it’s automatically configured to sync all your files, including documents and photos, to the cloud.

If you don’t want to sync everything, you can sync specific files and folders to OneDrive on your computer under “Preferences” in OneDrive’s “Help & Settings” menu.

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service that makes your files available across devices through either a public internet or a private network connection.

Using Microsoft OneDrive, you can keep personal files stored on your computer in sync with the cloud. Those same files are then synced automatically and available on other devices. Doing this is an easy way to ensure your desktop and laptop always have access to the same set of documents, photos, and more.

By default, OneDrive syncs all the files from your computer’s OneDrive folders in sync with the cloud. But you can also customise which folders you sync and back up for viewing on and offline.

You’ll first need to sign in to your OneDrive account to begin. Once you’ve done that, here’s how to sync your files to OneDrive.

How to sync files to OneDrive on a PC

1. Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the notification menu at the bottom right of your desktop screen.

2. In the pop-up menu that appears, click “Help & Settings.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To configure your file syncing, start by opening the OneDrive settings.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Choose the “Account” tab in the Microsoft OneDrive Settings window.

5. Click “Choose folders.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click ‘Choose folders’ on the Settings page.

6. After a moment, you should see a list of all the folders in the OneDrive folder on your computer. To sync all the files and folders, click “Make all files available.”

Note: You can also select just the folders you want to sync if you don’t want everything backed up.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider This is the page where you can select which folders get synchronised with the cloud.

7. When you’re done, click “OK.”

How to sync files to OneDrive on a Mac

1. Click the OneDrive cloud icon in the notification menu in the top right of your Mac desktop screen.

Abbey White/Business Insider The icon will be located on the same vertical menu as your Wi-Fi and battery percentage icons.

2.Select “Help & Settings” from the pop-up menu.

3. Choose “Preferences.”

4. Click the “Account” tab.

Abbey White/Business Insider The Account menu is directly next to the ‘Preferences’ tab.

5. Click “Choose Folders.”

6. Check the boxes next to the list of folders to sync their files to the cloud. You can also select “Sync all files and folders to OneDrive.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This menu determines which files and folders are saved to your OneDrive cloud.

7. Once you’ve set your sync settings, select “OK.”

