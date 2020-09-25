How to sync your contacts to iCloud and access all of your contacts from any device

Tadamasa Taniguchi/Getty Images

You can sync contacts to iCloud from any Apple device to access each contact anywhere you can sign in to your iCloud account.

If you unsync your contacts, they will not be deleted from iCloud if you delete them on your device.

This includes your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac computer, as well as iCloud for Windows and iCloud.com.

When you sync your contacts to iCloud, you’ll be able to access them anywhere, regardless of whether you’re using your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even a Windows computer. All of your contacts will be stored on the cloud so that you have access to them anywhere you can sign in.

An important note â€” you cannot sync your contacts from iCloud.com or iCloud for Windows. However, if you have already synced them from another device, you can still edit them using these programs.

Before you sync your contacts, you should note that unsyncing them does not automatically delete them from the devices synced to your iCloud â€” it just means that no new contacts you add will be synced. If you want to delete already synced contacts, you’ll have to do it manually.

How to sync contacts from an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch



1. Open the Settings app on your device.

2. At the top of the Settings menu, tap on your name and Apple ID.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider In the Settings app, tap your name and Apple ID at the top.

3. In the Apple ID menu, tap “iCloud.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘iCloud’ on the Apple ID page.

4. Under “Apps using iCloud,” toggle the “Contacts” switch to the on position.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Toggle ‘Contacts’ to the on position.

5. A pop-up will appear asking if you want to cancel or merge your contacts with your iCloud account â€” tap “Merge.”

How to sync contacts from a Mac computer



1. On the menu at the top of your screen, click the Apple symbol in the left corner.

2. Select “System Preferences” in the dropdown menu.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click ‘System Preferences’ in the dropdown Apple menu.

3. In the System Preferences window, click “Apple ID” in the top right corner.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click on ‘Apple ID’ in the top right corner of the System Preferences window.

Note: If you are using MacOS Mojave or earlier, you can skip this step.

4. Click “iCloud” from the menu on the left side.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click on ‘iCloud’ on the left side of the Apple ID page.

5. On the iCloud menu, click the checkbox next to “Contacts.” This will sync any contacts not specified as “On my Mac.”

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click the box next to ‘Contacts.’

If you want to sync contacts specified as “On my Mac,” you will have to manually drag them from “On my Mac” to “All iCloud.”

