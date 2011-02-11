Check Out This Simple Tutorial App For Switching To Mac From Windows

Photo: Mac App Store

It can be a pain to make the jump to Mac from Windows. There are ton of nuances to learn when switching between systems.Luckily, Lifehacker has found a simple tutorial for download that can get you up to speed in no time.



Switch To Mac is a Mac App with a series of videos that break down everything you need to know about Mac OS X. It covers everything from setting up Time Machine back ups to using Safari.

And for just a buck, you can’t beat what you get for the price. Download it here from the Mac App Store.

