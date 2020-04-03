How to switch profiles on Hulu on your streaming device

- You can switch profiles on Hulu easily on any streaming device.
- A Hulu profile lets you manage your viewing experience, keeping tabs on shows or movies in progress, suggesting new programs, and storing your past history.
- Hulu allows a single account to have up to six separate profiles, so everyone in the family can enjoy a customised media experience.
Does your significant other love police procedurals and shows about cupcake bakeries, while you prefer sitcoms, rom coms, and horror movies?
Then it sounds like you two have very different taste in programming, and rather odd taste at that. But that’s OK, with your very own Hulu profile you can carve out your own customised viewing experience.
Your Hulu profile gives you quick access to shows or movies in progress, episodes of your favourite series, and helps you find new material you just might love.
If you opened Hulu up only to find a cop show or baking program staring at you, then you’ll need to switch profiles to get back to the lighthearted comedies and terrifying films you love.
Here’s how to switch Hulu profiles on mobile, a computer, and a TV, respectively.
How to switch profiles on Hulu using your computer
1. Log into your Hulu account on your Mac or PC.
2. Hover your cursor over your profile in the top-right corner of the screen.
3. Click on the profile you wish to switch in the dropdown menu.
How to switch profiles on Hulu using your mobile device
1. To switch Hulu profiles on your iPhone or Android, tap the account icon in the bottom-right of your screen in the app.
2. Then, tap on your current profile at the top of your screen and select the profile you wish to switch to from the menu.
How to switch profiles on Hulu using your smart TV
1. Use your smart TV’s remote or connected device, navigate to your account icon.
2. Select “Profiles” from the menu that appears.
3. Select your preferred profile.
