Apple just made it super easy to switch from Android to iOS

Apple is making it easier than ever to switch from an Android device to an iPhone.

At its big media event on Wednesday the tech giant unveiled an Android app that helps Android users easily transfer all of their data from a Google device to an iOS device.

Among other things the Cupertino-based company also revealed its iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, a much larger tablet called the iPad Pro and new gold coloured aluminium casings for its Apple Sport Watch model.

