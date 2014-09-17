Apple Really Wants Android Users To Switch To The iPhone 6, So It's Showing Them How To Do It

Apple A screenshot of Apple’s support page

Apple is anticipating that Android users will be persuaded to buy one of its new larger-screened iPhones when they launch later this week. The company posted a comprehensive guide on its website Tuesday meant to help Android users making the switch.

The guide, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac, shows you how to move content over from your Android device to your new iPhone. The support page details the process of how to add a new email account to your iPhone, and also suggets a few apps that help you directly transfer data. For example, the Copy My Data app allows you to duplicate photos, videos, calendars, and contacts to another phone.

Apple also shows you how to move your music library into iTunes so that you can transfer it to your new iPhone. The case is the same for documents and e-books — Apple walks you through the process of how to transfer these files to a PC or Mac computer so that you can easily put them on your iPhone.

Throughout the guide, Apple emphasises that many of the apps and email clients people frequently use on Android are probably available in its App Store.

The support page went live just days before Apple’s new iPhones hit stores on Sept. 19. Apple is calling the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus the “biggest advancements in iPhone history.” Preorders kicked off last week on Sept. 12, and Apple reported that it received 4 million preorders within the forst 24 hours of availability.

