How to quickly switch between windows on your Mac computer using 4 different shortcuts

AP It’s easy to switch between windows on a Mac.

You can switch between windows on your Mac with a few quick keyboard shortcuts. These shortcuts can save you time and keep your workflow orderly.

Hitting the F3 button at the top of your Mac’s keyboard, for example, will display all the windows you have open, and let you quickly click on the one you want front and centre.

You can also use the Mac’sCommand key to switch between windows in two different ways, or you can swipe up on your trackpad on a MacBook to open Mission Control.

If you’re like pretty much everyone, you probably have many windows open every time you use your Mac.

It might be a group of Word documents, a host of browser windows, or collection of pictures – whatever the case, having too many windows open means frustration when it comes time to switch between them.

If you have too many windows open, finding the file, webpage, or document you want at any given moment can take a surprisingly long time. That is, unless you know a few Mac keyboard shortcuts that make navigating between windows quick and easy.

How to quickly switch between windows on a Mac



There are several ways to switch windows on your Mac.

First of all, if you hit the F3 key (in the very top row on your keyboard), your windows will shrink so you can see them all. If you have multiple monitors, each monitor will show all the windows currently on that screen.

Once you’re in this view, you can click any window to switch to it, or press F3 again to return to your current window.

You can also switch windows using your Command key. Try hitting Command + Tab – a pop-up will appear showing every app that currently has windows open on your computer. Press Tab to cycle through them, and release Command when you’ve highlighted the one you want to switch to.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Holding the command and tab keys simultaneously will show you all apps currently running.

You can also hold down the Command key and tap the tilde key, which is immediately to the left of the number “1” on the top line of numbers, and just below the Escape key.

While you’re holding the Command key, tapping the tilde key will bring you to the next window of the same type. This is great if you’re working with lots of windows in the same program, like Word documents.

Steven John/Business Insider Swiping up on the trackpad with three or four fingers will also display all your open windows and applications.

Finally, if you’re using a MacBook, swiping up on the trackpad with three or four fingers (depending on your settings) will open Mission Control, which shows all the windows that you have open. If this isn’t working, make sure it’s enabled in the “Trackpad” section of System Preferences.

