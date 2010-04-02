How To Do A Hamptons Weekend On The Cheap

Photo: www.soleeast.com

Spending the summer, or for that matter, even a weekend, in the Hamptons can set you back thousands. In the world of million dollar celebrity homes and hundred dollar meals there’s little room for budget travel.Littlle, but still some.



As it turns out, there are places you can stay, beaches you can use, and crab rolls you can eat, without having a black AmEx in your pocket.

We’ve gathered the best places to stay and eat, and the best things to do on workman’s wages.

Check out your personal guide to Hamptons living on a budget >

