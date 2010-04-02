How To Do A Hamptons Weekend On The Cheap

Photo: www.soleeast.com
Spending the summer, or for that matter, even a weekend, in the Hamptons can set you back thousands. In the world of million dollar celebrity homes and hundred dollar meals there’s little room for budget travel.Littlle, but still some.
As it turns out, there are places you can stay, beaches you can use, and crab rolls you can eat, without having a black AmEx in your pocket.
We’ve gathered the best places to stay and eat, and the best things to do on workman’s wages.
Check out your personal guide to Hamptons living on a budget >
Charter a one-way helicopter trip to Southampton for $3,420, or.....
take the Hampton Jitney from midtown NYC to Montauk for $53 dollars round trip, or the Long Island Railroad from Penn Station to Amagansett for $44 peak-hours round trip.
The Sunrise is a newly-renovated bed and breakfast that's only 300ft from the beach. It has a walking path along the ocean, beach views, and easy access to Montauk Village. Enjoy the fireplace and the hot tub for $145 per night on Fall and Spring weekends and $165 during high season weekends.
Check out the amazing reviews.
A newly-renovated, super-hip, modern hotel that's walking distance to the beach and provides shuttle service to and from the Jitney and train station. Off-peak nights start at $130.
This hotel is located in Riverhead, NY- only a couple of miles away from West and Southampton. The rate for a summer weekend night is $129 for two people, and you can get a room during the fall, winter, and spring for less than $100. It's not the Ritz but it's very cheap.
It's what you came here to do so make sure you don't spend your beach time crying about the expensive parking prices. Kirk Park Beach, just outside Montauk Village, has over 500 feet of pristine and unpopulated sand space. Public parking costs only $10 to $15 per day.
Montauk has amazing paths and beautiful views that are perfectly suited for a bike ride. Rentals from the Montauk Bike Shop are $10 per hour or $40 per day.
The wineries and vineyards on the Norh Fork of Long Island are some of the most critically-acclaimed on the East Coast, and there are a lot of places that offer wine tours. Jamesport Vineyards has 60-acres of vineyards, their tasting room is a 150-year-old barn, and you can partake in a wine tasting for as low as $5.
Duryea's Lobster Deck is a BYOB shack where the seafood is super-fresh, the view of Fort Pond Bay is great, and the prices are right. Get a 1 1/4lb. lobster with baked potato and cole slaw for $30 or steamed mussels for $12.
The Beach Hut Raw Bar and Grill offers clams, shrimp, crab cakes, and live music every night. Every Wednesday and Friday evening is Lobster Fest.
The Tanger Outlets offer hundreds of discount designer stores and close proximity to Sag Harbour, the quintessential 300 year old village located in both Southampton and East Hampton. The perfect place to stroll in your new Brooks Brothers shirt. Just take off the sale sticker and no one will know the difference.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.