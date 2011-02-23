HOW TO: Survive Travel With Your Significant Other

Photo: Kevin King via Flickr

Nothing can truly test the strength of a relationship quite like travelling with a significant other. Whether you’ve been together for years or you’re just dating, a lot can happen on on the road. travelling with someone you care about tests the waters of a relationship.



For some being together for a large amount of time in a remote location can reinforce a relationship and be a fun experience, while others can wish to change their seat on the return flight!

Spend Time Together and Apart: travelling together has a lot of advantages: Never being lonely, having a person to take your photograph and someone to cuddle with at night. This doesn’t mean spend every waking minute with that person. Every couple has their differences and might want to pursue their interests. Don’t force yourself to watch a foreign film with him if you can’t stand it. Find a balance between doing things you enjoy together, yet having personal time to reflect and have your own personal story.

Compromise on your travel styles: One partner might be the budget traveller, while the other loves to splurge on extravagant dinners. Conflict can easily arise between partners if they don’t manage to compromise. Try to be understanding of your partner’s personality on a vacation; this is their time to relax and unwind. Yelling at a partner for buying too many souvenirs won’t resolve any problems. Work together to travel better together by discussing topics such as transportation style, shopping style and meal choices abroad to avoid arguments on the road.

Don’t be Exclusive: It’s easy for a couple to fall into the trap of staying together the entire trip. There is nothing wrong with lots of quality time together, but consider the possibility of making friends abroad. Especially for couples that could be in hostels or a group trip; try not to be exclusive when social opportunities arise. Couples already get the harsh label of not being friendly and not wanting to branch out, so break the stereotype and connect with other travellers. You might make a friend worth hanging out with in the future.

Try Something new Together: The rush of an adventure with a lover abroad can be just as exciting as the relationship itself. Couples travelling can get easily carried away being romantical in a hotel room, or lounging around together. Doing something new and adventurous together in a new place makes for a great travel story and a great way to enhance a relationship. Maybe you’ve always wanted to take a cooking class in Italy together and you’ll be able to make delicious pasta dishes back home.

Keep your Expectations Limited: There is no such thing as the perfect relationship nor the perfect vacation. Planning a trip abroad can give the false expectation of a perfect trip; watching the sunset together, having a fancy dinner with a view of the Eiffel Tower, or having the perfect luxury suite. Things can go wrong on a trip and in a relationship itself. Don’t expect a perfect vacation when a lot can happen not only on the vacation itself, but between lovers. Perhaps you’ll see a side of your spouse you’ve never seen before and you might not know how to handle it. The best thing to do is to expect the unexpected and make the best of your trip rather than fighting. There is nothing worse than a horrible memory associated with a new city.

