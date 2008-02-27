How To Survive Today's Starbucks Outage (SBUX)

Starbucks is closing more than 7,000 of its U.S. stores at 5:30 p.m. today for a company-wide training session on perfecting “the art of espresso.” Which means the folks who call their local SBUX franchise their “home office” will need to find a new place to work/surf the Web this evening.



So where should New Yorkers with a wi-fi jones go? Midtown is one option, where CBS is still offering free wi-fi. Beyond that, wi-fi directory JiWire lists 1118 hotspots across the city, including 121 free ones.

Readers: Have any local (or non-local) favourites with free wi-fi? List ’em in the comments.

See Also: Starbucks Dumps T-Mobile For Free AT&T Wi-Fi

