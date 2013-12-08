This 10-Step Guide To Surviving The Smog In China Is So Depressing

We’ve been writing a lot about the record levels of smog in Shanghai lately.

Thanks to a combination of weather and other factors it’s gotten to levels that are genuinely hazardous to health.

So how do you survive it? Chinese state broadcaster CCTV put together this infographic with 10 ways to beat the smog, and it shows how miserable it all is.

Among the suggestions:

Always wear a mask

Don’t be in groups

Exercise in the dark or indoors

Don’t wear contacts

Wash all your skin and any exposed nasal cavities after being outside

Smile and keep a positive attitude!

Ugh.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.