A Pro Shares 4 Tips For Surviving Sorority Rush

Photo: Araza123 via Flickr

Rushing a sorority isn’t for the faint of heart, rush coach Pat Grant says.Grant, who co-founded rush consulting company Rushbiddies, explained to us that rushing a sorority has become more competitive in recent years, as young women seek out sororities as yet another line to add to their resumes.



The preparation that goes into rush can be wildly excessive, but if you’re into that sort of thing, Grant passed along some tips.

Take advantage of your mother. She’s the one who scheduled all those piano lessons, and shuffled you back and forth to soccer practice. While you might be too humble to brag about yourself, she’s not. Use her to help find alumnae of your sorority in your hometown so you can get a great recommendation early. Don’t iron your clothes with a straightener the morning of rush. Grant urges girls to pick their outfits before rush week begins. Iron and press everything ahead of time. Even pick up a backup in case you spill something—things can get hectic when you’re spending your week flirting with girls. Keep an open mind. “There’s a good group of girls in every house,” Grant says. You don’t HAVE to be in the “pretty” sorority. Become a Chatty Cathy. If you don’t speak up, you won’t get noticed, and then you won’t get a bid. It will be marching band for you, little lady.

